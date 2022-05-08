Anny Mariel Gómez rejoins the Communications Department of the Puerto Plata cluster

The Tourist Cluster of Puerto Plata Destination ( CTDPP ) announced that the communicator Anny Mariel Gómez joined the team, responsible for directing the institutional communication efforts of this organization.

Gómez joins the materialization of the objectives pursued by this entity, valued as one of the main drivers of tourism in this destination.

“I assume the commitment with enthusiasm to collaborate again with the Tourism Cluster towards the achievement of the common goals that the sector has with the Puerto Plata destination. Furthermore, I hope to contribute from my knowledge to this stage of renovation of the institution, with the support of the media and the actors that give life to this thriving sector,” she expressed.

For their part, both the members of the institution’s board of directors, as well as its recently appointed executive director, Ambra Attus, expressed their enthusiasm for working as a team to develop a strategy that has a positive impact on the development of the main economic activity of this province.