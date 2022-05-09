Dominican tourism recovery gets UN kudos

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader, will attend this Monday the act of recognition of the Dominican Republic as the number 1 country in the world in the recovery of tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Sunday afternoon, the Presidency. said

The recognition will be delivered by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the Colón Park in the Colonial City, of the National District, at 10:00 in the morning on Monday, May 9.

The president received the invitation from the UNWTO and its Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

He said that the recognition has great meaning for Dominican tourism as the country that recovered tourism from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the entire world since the end of 2019.