Amber Highway on the road to development

Santo Domingo.- The development of the East of the country, based on the investments made in the different highways, especially the Punta Cana tourist boulevard and the Coral highway, has boosted the economy, strengthening the tourism brand and creating jobs.

“The vision of President Luis Abinader is to extrapolate this successful model to other forgotten areas, such as Puerto Plata, through the Ámbar Highway, the country’s first infrastructure PPP,“ Andres Vanderhorst told Listin Diario.

This highway, a 32.7-kilometer-long road that will connect the tourist province of Puerto Plata with the Santiago beltway in less than 25 minutes, will boost the already thriving international tourism in the “Bride of the Atlantic”, but also domestic tourism. , by connecting both cities, even surpassing the comfort and time with which Santo Domingo is currently connected to Boca Chica.

Recent information affirm that the country received 700 million dollars in April from tourism, led by the Bávaro-Punta Cana and La Romana-Bayahibe poles, followed further behind by Puerto Plata and Santiago. In a few words, this will come to improve the strategic infrastructure, it will promote the tourist poles of the north, generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

It is an investment of some 400 million dollars, but the return of which will mean even better numbers for tourism, in addition to trade and merchandise transport, thanks to the reduction in connection times between cities, and more expeditious access to the cruise port that is already being built in Puerto Plata.