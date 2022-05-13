Dominican Republic’s top tourism fair shows strength

Punta Cana.- The largest tourism fair in the Dominican Republic, (Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (DATE 2022), was held in Punta Cana, where it brought together business leaders from various sectors, especially tourism.

This event had a pre-opening by the National Association of Hotels and Restaurants (Asonahores) at the Barceló Bávaro Palace hotel.

In the event, Rafael Blanco Tejera, president of the entity, assured that the Dominican Republic has received more than 2.2 million tourists in the first four months of the year with a projection of more than seven million by the end of 2022..