Sky Cana schedules 30 flights between Cuba and Punta Cana in summer

The CEO of Sky Cana, Frank Díaz, reported that by the summer of 2022 the airline will carry out a frequency every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for ten weeks, until completing 30 flights between Cuba and Punta Cana.

“They have asked us for frequency on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the family reunion of Cubans who come to Punta Cana and Cuban nationals residing in the United States who come to reunite with their relatives who are unable to travel to the United States, they will use the Republic Dominican to make the reunion in the destination of the East, “he added.

He told arecoa.com that the 30 frequencies are processed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( Mirex ) through the DR Consulate in Cuba as part of the visa facilitation process to host a reunion in Punta Cana.

Although he did not mention the cost of each trip, Diaz recalled that the airline is characterized by offering an economical and adaptable solution.

It is recalled that the flights carried out by the airline are through the Dominican operator’s Sky High Aviation and Air Century, so they have the possibility of being able to offer a more significant number of destinations and also have aircraft of different sizes and passenger capacity, to be able to adapt better to the needs of each client.