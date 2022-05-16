Two jets pay homage to Dominican treasures

Santo Domingo-. The Dominican airline Arajet reported that it received its second Boeing 737 MAX 8, called “Valle Nuevo,” at the Las Américas International Airport.

The aircraft joins the first, called “Pico Duarte,” under the strategy of raising, promoting and creating awareness about the importance of preserving the main protected areas of the country.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed on Dominican soil coming directly from the Boeing factory in Seattle, United States, on the night of last Friday the 13th.

“Valle Nuevo” was received by Arajet executives, accompanied by the Minister of Environment, Orlando Jorge.

Also present were Mónika Infante, executive president of Aerodom), and Francis Almonte, deputy administrative director of Customs.