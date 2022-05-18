Dominican Embassy in DC goes cultural

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of people visited the headquarters of the Dominican Embassy in the US in the framework of the cultural event “Tour of the Embassies of the World” held in Washington, D.C.

According to the statement, this is one of the most attractive activities on the city’s annual calendar, the tour of the embassies organized by the Passport DC entity that highlights the international dimension of this emblematic capital, as well as its lively and varied culture.

Adding to the festive spirit of the event, Ambassador Sonia Guzmán and embassy staff put on an eye-catching display of Dominican color, sounds and flavors.