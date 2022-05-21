Punta Cana is inundated with rogues and subtle vendors

The excessive number of intermediaries does not correspond to the offer.

Punta Cana-Bávaro is inundated with residential brokers. It is expected that this area of ​​the country has an extensive list of professionals dedicated to the sale of plots, villas, and apartments: it is the first tourist destination in the Dominican Republic. But what is unusual is that the number of intermediaries does not correspond to the offer: it is excessive.

Residential growth in the area mentioned above is high, almost vertiginous. According to CEPEM data (the most reliable because they are unquestionable), 600 electricity meters are registered between villas and apartments each month. The records of the electric company speak for themselves and demonstrate the enormous residential development in La Altagracia.

An implosion of sellers has accompanied the expansion of “real estate” promotions. In Punta Cana-Bávaro, there are all kinds, all kinds, and all colors: large multinationals, medium-sized companies, and countless people who operate in this world parallel to their primary work activity.

In other words, there are professionals from serious and recognized companies, from medium-sized companies that credibly compete with the big ones, and there are upstarts without the slightest experience who sell houses in their spare time. These, in quantity, are almost on a par with those employed in plumbing.

Some of these intermediaries (the most rogue ones) operate with non-existent web pages with unregistered company trademarks. There is even one of Haitian origin (very peculiar in dress) who works with two supposed American investors who act as a hook to attract clients for their sales portfolio.