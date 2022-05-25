Avianca will open more flights from Colombia and other destinations to the Dominican Republic

New links would bring more visitors to SD and Punta Cana

The head of the Mitur confirmed the participation of the DR in the Colombian fair Anato 2023

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, held a meeting with Daniel Fajardo, Vice President of Red de Rutas de Avianca, during his visit to Colombia, where he confirmed the participation of the Dominican Republic in the Anato fair, which will take place from 22 to February 24, 2023.

“We had an important meeting with Daniel Fajardo, vice president of the Avianca Route Network, who guaranteed us the opening of more routes from Colombia to the Dominican Republic and from other Latin American countries to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo,” Collado said on his social networks.

He explained that Colombia became the third country sending tourists to the Dominican Republic in May.

The minister explained that he also held important meetings with tourist representatives from Colombia, such as the tour operator Expertravellers, Wingo airline, Swa, and Maxitravel, among others.

In addition, the head of Mitur announced an alliance with Lombana Ximena, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia.