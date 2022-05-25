Dominican Republic improves travel and tourism rating

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic improved its travel and business rating in 2021, compared to 2019, its rating in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI), of the World Economic Forum.

It has advanced in key indicators such a business environment, priority for tourism, health, international openness, competitiveness and security, accumulating a general score of 3.8 out of 7, to move from position 72 to 69 in a list of 117 countries.

In the business environment indicator, the Dominican Republic rose from position 75 with 3.6 points, to position 63 with 3.8 points; in safety it fell from position 99 with 4.3 points to 84 with 4.9; and in competitiveness it fell 4 places (from 91 to 87) and increased its score from 4.3 to 4.5.

In international opening, the country improved 5 points going from position 59 to 54 and from 3.8 to 3.9 in a score where the maximum to win is 7.