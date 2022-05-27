Cruise port paces Southwest megaproject

Santo Domingo.- If we pay attention to the announcements that have preceded this visit by President Luis Abinader to Pedernales (Dominican southwest), the fourth known since he settled in the National Palace on August 16, 2020, money finally begins to move in this border province and soon the noise of machinery will be a common occurrence.

It still has nothing to do with Bahía de las Águilas, about 30 kilometers from the main municipality of the province; Cabo Rojo is what it is all about, an environment in which a new dock and an airport would be built.

There has been a port there since the days when the Alcoa Exploration Company exploited and exported bauxite from the Sierra de Bahoruco, and a small airport built by the company for internal mobility in small aircraft and later improved, mainly for military use, with the conditions to receive up to medium aircraft.

Of the two points of marked interest for the development of infrastructure by tourism developers, Cabo Rojo is the closest to the main municipality of the province, about 23 kilometers away, while the pristine beach Bahía de las Águilas is 30 kilometers away.

Both points need the construction of subsurface structures. Both require the planning of a drinking water service with a potential efficiency of at least 20 years, regardless of the fact that in Bahía de las Águilas the erection of hotel structures or villas is not in the offing for now.