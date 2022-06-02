The Hard Rock Punta Cana is renovated and registers “very good demand”

The luxurious resort has added a water park to its offerings.

Allows you to enjoy a multisensory gastronomic experience

RCD Hotels took advantage of the pause in the tourist movement imposed by the pandemic to polish the brightness of the Mega hotel Hard Rock Punta Cana, an establishment registering an “excellent demand” among vacationers.

In this regard, Josefina De Zan, director of Sales Andean Region, said that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana “were renovated practically its 1,800 rooms and all its restaurants and inaugurated, at Easter, the Rockaway Bay water park. Furthermore, the entrance to the casino is also being refurbished.”

On the gastronomic level, De Zan explained that a vegan food option will be added, in addition to having opened the Awaken Your Senses restaurant, “an immersive and multisensory gastronomic experience that includes the projection of high-resolution video, an interactive touch table, synchronization of aromas, augmented reality, and an surround sound system along with a meticulous selection of dishes.”

This particular and attractive proposal is also available in the Hard Rock Riviera Maya, “where all the pools were renovated and which, like the Hard Rock of Punta Cana, is in very good demand today,” according to ladevi.info.

With its wide range of concerts and major events, the Hard Rock Punta Cana has become a benchmark in the country and the Caribbean region regarding fun and entertainment, being currently the cradle that rocks celebrities.