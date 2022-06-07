Hodelpa builds new tourist residential project in Playa Dorada

The hotel chain expands its offer in Puerto Plata.

Launch package combined with Ocean World water park

The Hodelpa Hotels chain presented its new tourist real estate project, “Xanadú Resort & Residences by Hodelpa,” which will be apartments and duplexes integrated into nature and the environment, located in Playa Dorada in Puerto Plata, on the beachfront.

Jessica Aja offered the information marketing director of the Hodelpa chain, who explained that the Xanadú Resort & Residences by Hodelpa project will be ready by March 2023.

He highlighted the facilities of the project, where the different types of apartments stand out, and “their proximity to airports, theme parks, city center and cruise port,” according to a statement from the chain.

The project will have unique features within a complex such as four main pools and seven private pools in exclusive buildings, more than 300 meters of beach, bar, gardens, café, gym, and event hall, among other facilities, he said.

Jessica Aja also highlighted the novelties and promotions that the Emotions by Hodelpa Puerto Plata brand would have in the Playa Dorada complex, which will offer three days and two nights, combining these offers with an experience in the Ocean World water park.

The board offered the information during a breakfast for travel agents and tour operators at the last Expoturismo 2022 fair, the main activity to promote travel and tourism in the country’s northern region, held at the Convention Center of the Hodelpa Gran Almirante hotel.

During the activity, the preferential rates for the summer were presented, and the facilities that guests will have in rooms, especially in the “Deluxe Family,” with its various capacities now available for summer 2022.