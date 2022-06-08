Dominican Republic megaproject smacks of room glut
Santo Domingo.- The tender opened this week to contract the soil studies to build nine hotels in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, includes analyzes to determine the feasibility of buildings of up to six levels, as opposed to the traditional four maximum in the destination Bávaro -Punta Cana.
The specifications indicate that the proponent must carry out geotechnical studies and pavement design for the construction of seven lots of nine hotels from one to six levels, with between 300 and 750 rooms each.
In the first batch alone, three hotels with 500 rooms each are planned to be built in an area of 709,131 square meters.
The deadlines for the maximum execution time and delivery of the final report for the lots range from 90 to 165 days.
6 floors will require elevators and the added 2 floors might not justify the cost of building and maintenence of the elevators and extra infrastructure requeired, thats why 5-7 floor buildings are less common. you eather built 4 or below, or go as hight as you can.
Six floors will require fire walls, standpipes, sprinkler systems, and an expensive government investment in fire fighting technology to include staffing, ladder trucks, and pumpers able to reach the high floors.
Six floors are not warranted at this time. Four floors are sufficient to start. Good engineering for four level buildings should include capacity to add future floors if desired by the developers or owners.