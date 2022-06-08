Dominican Republic megaproject smacks of room glut

Santo Domingo.- The tender opened this week to contract the soil studies to build nine hotels in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, includes analyzes to determine the feasibility of buildings of up to six levels, as opposed to the traditional four maximum in the destination Bávaro -Punta Cana.

The specifications indicate that the proponent must carry out geotechnical studies and pavement design for the construction of seven lots of nine hotels from one to six levels, with between 300 and 750 rooms each.

In the first batch alone, three hotels with 500 rooms each are planned to be built in an area of 709,131 square meters.

The deadlines for the maximum execution time and delivery of the final report for the lots range from 90 to 165 days.