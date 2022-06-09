Hoteliers, “immersed” in finding a solution to eradicate sargassum

After the arrival of sargassum on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, the executive vice president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ), Andrés Marranzini, together with the authorities, is immersed in the process of finding solutions but did not reveal details, to face the situation.

Although he recalled that sargassum is inevitable, it will be throughout the island and tourist destinations, even in areas where it was not expected, according to El Hoy.

For a few days, the beach of Juan Dolio, in San Pedro de Macorís, has been filled with these algae, which has limited the visit of bathers and tourists in the area.

The atmospheric phenomenon has already made a presence on the beaches of Samaná and, as every year, on the beaches of Punta Cana, the largest tourist destination in the DR.

Therefore, to mitigate the phenomenon that affects the country’s beaches every year, mainly at the beginning of summer, some hotels have chosen to place barriers that limit their arrival towards the coast. Others have used the harvesting method with machinery.

It is recalled that in 2020 the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), the Inter-American Development Bank ( IDB ), and Asonahores signed an agreement to rescue 35 beaches and construct barriers for managing sargassum.

In this initiative, the government would contribute RD$156 million to begin the placement of barriers against sargassum.