End to Covid test to enter the US makes passengers happy in the AILA

Travelers described the US government’s decision as “excellent.”

Lifting of Covid regulations will boost passenger flow

Passengers who left the weekend on commercial flights to cities in the United States through the José Francisco Peña Gómez International Airport of Las Américas ( AILA ) reacted happily to the announcement made by the US government to lift the requirement for a negative test for coronavirus Covid-19 to travelers bound for that nation.

Last Sunday at noon, the measure that annuls the regulations that required passengers to present a negative test for Covid-19 to enter the United States came into effect.

While travelers who left the weekend on American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines flights to US cities through the Las Américas airport separately expressed their satisfaction with the lifting of the restriction on carrying a negative test for Covid- 19.

Manuel Rodríguez and Antonia Martínez Lugo, a married couple who left for New York City, indicated that it would be a relief for passengers not to have to be tested for Covid-19 to board flights in the future, according to Listin Diario.

“That is excellent news, because they lived in uncertainty when the time to return for the matter of the test approached,” said Rodríguez, who left with his wife for Miami on a commercial flight.

On her side, Casilda López, a Dominican resident in New York City, expressed her surprise and joy when she was told about the announcement of the removal of the restriction.

“Oh, good!” the lady said a lot of work was spent with that matter of the test that had to be done to travel to the United States.