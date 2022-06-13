Real estate tourism, in full swing: they launch a new project in Punta Cana

Executives from Buena Vista at San Juan Lakes formally launched the luxury real estate project in Punta Cana, which has forty private villas strategically located next to the area’s primary health, education, and leisure services.

“Buena Vista at San Juan Lakes, has an ideal location in Punta Cana, the area with the greatest tourist development in the Dominican Republic and close to the best beaches and the best golf courses in the world. An area that combines accessibility and also a private and safe environment for our health”, indicated Jesus Montano (Jr.) and Ralf Friessner, as developers of Buena Vista at San Juan Lakes.

They explained, “In total, there are forty luxury villas with two different models of open and bright modern design that you can choose according to your needs and preferences. Sixteen with one level and twenty-four with two levels, both with exterior environments and spaces for the enjoyment of the whole family”.

The project, headed by the architect Roberto Reijo and the engineer Vicente Cruz, has one-level villas from 240.00Mts2 and two-level villas from 285.10Mts2 and aims to respond to the needs of new buyers who are looking for open spaces, finishes, quality, and safe environments.

As an added value, the owners of the Buena Vista villas will be able to enjoy the Clubhouse of the residential community, San Juan Lakes, a space for relaxation, leisure, and entertainment, through a swimming pool, recreational area, playground, and several natural lakes.

Buena Vista is part of the San Juan Development plan, made up of the largest shopping center in Punta Cana, with a wide range of entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.

During the presentation of the project at the AC by Marriott hotel, realtors and associates from the real estate and tourism sector learned about the main benefits of the residential area, which stands out for its open spaces and low population density, as well as for a natural environment surrounded by large green areas and wide trails that guarantee the exclusivity, tranquility, safety, and health of its inhabitants.