Collado says 30% of tourists coming to the country are from New York

Santo Domingo, DR.

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Tourism organized a dinner at the Grand Plaza in New York to recognize the companies contributing to and promoting tourism growth from New York to the Caribbean country.

This activity was led by Minister David Collado, who welcomed more than 400 attendees, thanking the country for its efforts over the last ten years.

“New York is the most important market for the Dominican Republic, representing 30% of all visitors from the United States,” shared Collado. ”

Recognition

During the event, the Ministry recognized Expedia, Hopper, and Vacation Express for their contribution to promoting tourism in the Dominican Republic.

It also gave special recognition to Destination Weddings, a leading wedding agency in the industry. And to the three travel companies Travelong, Flight Center Travel Group, and Travel Impressions.

Since the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has positioned itself as one of the leading world tourist destinations, demonstrating that effective health protocols can guarantee the safety of tourists and support a healthy tourism sector.

Strategy

The minister announced the plans for the development of Miches, the Seibo, with an investment of US$1,000, for which agreements have been established with several businessmen from the hotel industry, among which are: Frank Rainieri and Rafael Blanco, and Gustavo Cisneros.

The objective is the creation of an organized magical tourist destination that begins with investment by the private sector. Together with the Pedernales and Bergantín initiatives, the tourism development of Miches is part of a tourism diversification strategy.