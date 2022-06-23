Construction of the cruise port in Samaná will start in July

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, announced that in July of this year 2022 the construction of a cruise port in the Samaná province would begin.

He said that in the next few days, he would be offering more information on the details of the work, which he said, together with the cruise port of Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, which will be ready next year, as well as other infrastructure projects that will contribute to continuing increasing the arrival of cruise passengers to the country.

The president announced during a press conference that he led together with the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, to announce that the Dominican Republic will host the 28th Annual Conference of the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association ( FCCA, for its acronym in English), scheduled to take place from October 12 to 14.

In this sense, Collado highlighted that in May of the current year in the Dominican ports, ten lines carried out 32 operations, of which 19 were cruise ships and 13 fertile, in which 82,199 cruise passengers arrived.

According to Diario Libre, the official reported that from June 2021 to last June, 754,760 cruise passengers arrived in Dominican territory in 458 operations carried out by 51 cruise lines.

It is recalled that this is the second time that the Conference of the Cruise Association of Florida and the Caribbean has been held in the DR, the largest cruise trade fair in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America, where more than 60 will participate. Cruise executives, including presidents and directors, top government leaders from more than 40 countries, and more than 500 representatives from around the world.