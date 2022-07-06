Jamaica authorizes direct flights with the Dominican Republic

The Government of Jamaica authorized direct flights with the Dominican Republic.

After the announcement, José E. Marte Piantini, president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), highlighted the collaboration of the Dominican ambassador to Jamaica, Angie Shakira Martínez Tejera.

“With joy and enthusiasm, we share that the Jamaican government has authorized direct flights with the Dominican Republic, for the benefit of our national air operators! Thanks to our ambassador Angie Shakira Martínez for her role in this important achievement,» indicated Marte Piantini on Twitter.

In addition, he recalled that “we have several Dominican airlines that can fly to that destination, such as Air Century, Sky High Aviation, Sky Cana , among others.”

The JAC stated that direct flights between the country and Jamaica, in addition to benefiting national air operators, provide dynamism in air connections and promote trade and tourism.