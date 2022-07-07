“The cruise industry is at its best in the Dominican Republic”

La Romana is preparing for a very active cruise season, as announced by Andrés Fernández , president of the La Romana-Bayahibe Hotel Association ( AHRB ).

He said about 170 cruise stops are expected, with about half a million cruise passengers, specifically La Romana. ​​

“From October 2022, the arrival of these ships will be felt, which is why in the case of La Romana, large investments are being made,” he said, although without specifying amounts.

He added that “every season the cruise ships that arrive are bigger and therefore it is necessary to adapt the ports to receive them and give them the best service.”

Fernandez indicated that the cruise sector is in the best moment in the Dominican Republic, especially with the expansion of some and the construction of others.

According to Traveling with Salvador, I reiterate the need to make large investments since the ports must adapt to the enormous ships that are being built.