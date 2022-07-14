Dominican Republic Airbnb regulations start in Aug.

Santo Domingo..- Starting in August of this year, the Government will begin to regulate the technological platforms that facilitate the offer of real estate for short-rent accommodation to tourists and individuals in the country, such as the Airbnb model that accounts for 95% of such negotiations.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that by that date the first measures will be evaluated to regulate all types of negotiations involving the rental of houses, apartments, cabins and all types of space for recreation or seasonal vacation accommodation.

“The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) already has a draft on the mechanism that the Government will use to regulate and tax the operations of the rental model with digital mechanisms” and, in fact, “it has already made a public hearing,” Collado said.