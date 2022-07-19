Dominican Republic megaproject can host 1,216 guests per day

Santo Domingo.- The first phase of the tourism project proposed for the Cabo Rojo area could receive 443,908 guests annually, a daily average of 1,216 tourists per day, while the creation of 8,325 jobs will be required to materialize it, according to the projections of the tourist load capacity study ordered by the Pro-Pedernales Trust and carried out by the company Russa García y Asociados, of which Diario Libre obtained a copy.

According to the document and as the Government has advanced, the first phase of the Cabo Rojo tourism project will include eight hotels (4,700 rooms) and four eco-hotels -1,100 rooms- for a total of 5,800 rooms.

Capacity projections were determined using a standard metric of 2.5 average guests per room per night.