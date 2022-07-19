SW Megaproject calls for its first hotel

Santo Domingo.- The Tourism Development Trust of the Pedernales Province reported today that it is carrying competitive contracting procedure for the construction of the hotel on lot 10 of the Cabo Rojo Tourism Development Project, Pedernales, for which it summoned national and international legal entities to state their interest in participating in said process.

“Given the high technical standards, levels of complexity and necessary development of the tourist pole of the southwest, Enriquillo region,” the Trust’s Technical Management Unit cites among the requirements that the interested parties must meet to have at least five certifications issued by clients of national and/or international projects that support having contracted the protester for the construction of hotel projects.

Also, having a company and/or consortium with more than 10 years of incorporation and with experience in hotel construction, in the phases of gray work, finishes and installations.