Sunwing promotes recovery of Canadian tourism in Puerto Plata

The Sunwing Group maintains its firm commitment to Dominican tourism, promoting the arrival of Canadian tourists to Puerto Plata. As mentioned above, this vacation destination is gradually recovering the flow of visitors from the market.

To carry out the flights, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) plenary session authorized the operations under the Special Permit modality to Sunwing Airlines. As a result, this company will operate fourteen round-trip flights on Tuesdays, with a frequency of one flight per week. It plans to offer approximately 5,292 passengers in Boeing 737-800 aircraft, with a capacity of 189 passengers.

The president of the JAC, José Marte Piantini, highlighted the importance for the Dominican Republic to promote the recovery of the Canadian market and, in particular, to promote the air transport of passengers to the province of Puerto Plata.

It should be noted that the Montreal – Puerto Plata – Quebec route is not included in any Operating Permit or Certificate of Economic Authorization. However, the airline operators Air Canada and Air Transat have the Montreal / Puerto Plata and Quebec / Puerto Plata routes, respectively.

According to data from the Statistics Section of the JAC, Sunwing Airlines mobilized from January 2021 to May 2022 a total of 256,265 passengers in 1,793 operations on the routes contained in its Operating Permit as well as on routes operated under other modalities.

From January-May 2022, the airline transported 171,508 passengers on its flights between the Dominican Republic and Canada.