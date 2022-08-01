Club Med: 45% discounts for stays at its resorts in Punta Cana and Miches

With the slogan “put on your Club Med T-shirt,” the All Inclusive resorts chain offers a 45% discount for those who purchase packages to Brazil and the Caribbean during August.

This is a promotion to take advantage of and travel before December 16, 2022, and it is worth mentioning that in the case of the Caribbean resorts, one free child for every two adults is also included.

Among the many options to choose where to rest are the three resorts in Brazil (Trancoso, Rio das Pedras, and Lake Paradise) and all those in the Caribbean (Cancun, Punta Cana, Miches Playa Esmeralda, Ixtapa Pacific, Turkoise, Columbus Isle, La Caravelle, and Les Boucaniers).

With the new promotion, you can buy now and travel to the most beautiful destinations taking advantage of what is left of 2022 without risks, freezing the price without worrying about the dollar in the future, and ensuring enjoyment for the whole family or as a couple.

It is worth noting that in Club Med, “all-inclusive” means “all inclusive” from food, drinks, activities… everything: your family and you will only have to worry about resting, without “crunching numbers” or thinking about hidden or extra expenses, the hotel chain indicates.

The campaign’s title plays on the 45% discount, which is already a registered trademark and represents Club Med.