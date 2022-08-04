Dominican Gov. launches ‘Tourism in every corner’

Santo Domingo.- The Government launched the “Tourism in every corner” platform on Wednesday night, a promotional initiative to boost local tourism with an approach based on sustainability and inclusion.

The launch was headed by President, Luis Abinader, and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, after the institution carried out a survey of all the attractions, gastronomy, and experiences at the national level.

In this sense, they accounted for 184 protected areas, 93 routes, and trails, and 165 balnearios, whose images will be promoted by digital media and social networks, so that both local and international tourists know “the hidden treasures” of the two-country island.