Government to refurbish 25 beaches for more than 3 billion pesos

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, headed the launching ceremony of the National Plan of Reorganization, Regeneration, Training, and Financing for Associations and Informal Beach Vendors.

In this plan, more than 3,000 million pesos will be invested in renovating some 25 beaches and providing training and financing for the benefit of hundreds of families residing in these tourist areas.

The Minister of Tourism expressed that as part of the plan, the small merchants who operate on the beaches to be intervened will receive the transformation of their spaces and training on the quality of their services, improving their economy and that of their families, with a vision of urban planning that will attract more tourists.

He said that more than 3,000 beach vendors from all over the country have recovered their sales and are part of the renovation and reorganization of these tourist spaces.

“And we initiated a program in which we are going to refurbish 25 beaches, and today we are in Macao, in Miches, Guayacanes I and II, Las Galeras, Los Patos, and we are going to Palenque, Puerto Plata and all the beaches of the country with a budget of more than 3 billion pesos,” he proclaimed.

“I want to express the pride and satisfaction I have in working with President Luis Abinader, the man who has supported tourism the most in the history of the country,” Collado expressed.

The activity took place at the San Lazaro Club, where tour guides, small business owners, and representatives of associations of these coastal areas from all over the country participated.

At the event, President Abinader received recognition from the vendors’ associations.