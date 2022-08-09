Norwegian Cruise Line eases Covid-related travel restrictions

Norwegian Cruise Line updated its health and safety protocols following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to end its “Covid-19 Cruise Program.”

The cruise line will welcome all guests regardless of vaccination status, effective September 3.

Passengers over 12 must provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test taken within three days of embarkation date, according to the letter sent to travel partners.

NCL guests under the age of 11 will have no restrictions, but the company issued a warning to passengers that it is their responsibility to be aware of local protocols and travel restrictions in place at each destination.

The cruise line will also release an updated list of travel requirements on August 11, including reinforcements relevant to destinations on itineraries visiting the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, and Greece.