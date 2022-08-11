Wingo opens 2 new routes

Wingo opens two new routes from Panama City to the Dominican Republic and Cuba, becoming the “only low-cost airline that will operate these destinations directly,” the company’s Commercial and Planning Director, Jorge Jimenez.

“We are going to start the Panama City-Havana route in September and the Santo Domingo route in October. We are arriving with a very competitive product, with very low prices and it can draw attention and generate the desire to visit these two emblematic destinations,” said Jiménez.

“Havana and Santo Domingo are not only routes where we are going to expect Panamanians and residents in Panama to enjoy the tourist attractions, but they also intend to activate trade.”