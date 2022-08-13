WestJet will connect Toronto with Samaná this winter

WestJet has published a preview of its winter 2022/2023 schedule, and as usual, the Canadian airline highlights a unique role for sun and beach destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

In this sense, the company has highlighted that for the winter; it will recover a total of 17 routes that were eliminated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the routes above is the link to the Dominican Republic from Toronto to Samaná with a weekly frequency as of December 17.

The other routes are Calgary (Canada) – Varadero (Cuba): a weekly frequency from November 5. Toronto (Canada) – Cayo Coco (Cuba): a weekly frequency starting on November 5. Comox (Canada) – Puerto Vallarta (Mexico): a weekly frequency that begins on November 5. Regina (Canada) – Cancún (Mexico): two weekly frequencies starting on November 13.

WestJet’s new schedule represents a 45% increase in flights to sun and beach destinations compared to winter 2021. It also represents a 60% increase in international flights, according to Travel Week.