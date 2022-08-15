Sky High will link Santo Domingo with Miami

Dominican airline Sky High Aviation Services will begin operating non-stop flights between Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Miami (MIA) as of September 1. It will be the company’s first destination in the United States.

Sky High will initially offer four weekly flights on the new route, and between September 7 and September 25, the service will increase to 5 times per week and then return to its initial schedule.

Flight Itinerary

Santo Domingo – Miami Flight DO 905 SDQ 20:30 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Miami – Santo Domingo Flight DO 906 MIA 10:00 – SDQ noon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The link will be operated in Embraer E190 aircraft with a capacity for 97 passengers in two classes (9 Business Class/88 Economy), and promotional fares are available from US$293 each way, according to Aviacionline.

Starting in September, the company will offer 14 international destinations and 32 weekly flights to the United States, Venezuela, and the Caribbean from its hub at Las Americas International Airport (SDQ).

Passengers from Venezuela and the Caribbean islands will be able to make connections through the Dominican Republic to reach South Florida’s most popular city.

According to data from the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), 441,987 passengers flew between Miami (MIA) and Santo Domingo (SDQ) in 2019, making it the second busiest U.S. route from Las Americas International Airport (AILA).