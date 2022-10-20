Colombian Ultra Air plans to arrive in the DR the following year

The Dominican Republic is the target market for the Colombian low-cost airline Ultra Air’s global expansion because it experiences high demand from visitors to that South American nation. In an interview with REPORTUR.co, William Shaw, the founder and CEO of Ultra Air, said, “After a year of local operation, we could start operating globally. In this way, we are assessing the markets to determine the best foreign channels for our ultra-low-cost strategy. We anticipate beginning operations in the first part of 2019 and are considering opportunities to expand to countries such as Venezuela, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, the United States, and Mexico.

With its arrival in the Dominican Republic, Ultra Air will increase competition among Colombian airlines that have also identified the DR as a key market for growth, including Wingo, Avianca, and others. This is in addition to Arajet’s recent offensive between the two markets.

William Shaw stated in a statement on airline news that “This month we started operating new routes from Medellin to San Andrés, Barranquilla, and Monteria, with which we continue to enhance our promise to connect the country. Our Medellin-Cucuta route will be launched in December, leaving us with 17 routes and 10 national destinations in 2022. Similar to that, we are making adjustments to improve customer service at all times and make it friendlier for customers to shop on our website. We proceed to expand.