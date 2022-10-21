Drivers from the East declare they won’t travel to Saona Island

In a vigil they held this Thursday at the scene of an accident involving a bus transporting tourists on Boulevard Turistico del Este, the Union of Tourist Transport Drivers of the Eastern Region (Sichotrature) called for the suspension of all Saona Island excursions this weekend. This is in response to the coercive measure of one year of preventive detention imposed by the judge of the Special Traffic Peace Court of the Judicial District of La Altagracia against the driver Franklin Nin Pérez, who was operating the bus that was involved in an accident that resulted in five tourist fatalities and numerous injuries.

Reyes reported that they are going to meet on Monday at the place where the accident occurred, at the Domingo Maíz Crossing, Bávaro, at 7:00 p.m., to coordinate the national strike that they are going to carry out in all tourist transport services. , demanding the variation of the measure of coercion to Nin Pérez. “Franklin Nin Pérez is not a criminal, he did not go out to kill people,” he explained. He pointed out that what they want is true justice.

He considered that the judge who ordered the coercive measure said that “this was a media audience, which was at the national and international level.” He assured that Franklin Nin is a prisoner of Antonio Marte and Senator Virgilio Cedano, who spoke in the National Congress on this matter.