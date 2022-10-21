Drivers from the East declare they won’t travel to Saona Island
Source: Diario Libre
In a vigil they held this Thursday at the scene of an accident involving a bus transporting tourists on Boulevard Turistico del Este, the Union of Tourist Transport Drivers of the Eastern Region (Sichotrature) called for the suspension of all Saona Island excursions this weekend. This is in response to the coercive measure of one year of preventive detention imposed by the judge of the Special Traffic Peace Court of the Judicial District of La Altagracia against the driver Franklin Nin Pérez, who was operating the bus that was involved in an accident that resulted in five tourist fatalities and numerous injuries.
Tomacito Reyes, the organization's general secretary, suggests in a video that trips to Saona Island be discontinued on Saturday and Sunday.
Reyes reported that they are going to meet on Monday at the place where the accident occurred, at the Domingo Maíz Crossing, Bávaro, at 7:00 p.m., to coordinate the national strike that they are going to carry out in all tourist transport services. , demanding the variation of the measure of coercion to Nin Pérez. “Franklin Nin Pérez is not a criminal, he did not go out to kill people,” he explained. He pointed out that what they want is true justice.
He considered that the judge who ordered the coercive measure said that “this was a media audience, which was at the national and international level.” He assured that Franklin Nin is a prisoner of Antonio Marte and Senator Virgilio Cedano, who spoke in the National Congress on this matter.
This is going to be a push pull scenario between government and the transport community as to who is the strongest. The tragedy at the Domingo Maiz crossing is evidence of poor driver conduct at minimum unless evidence proves otherwise and the government’s evident lack of true vigilance to enforce all traffic laws and regulations. What gov’t has ignorantly done is to create an unrestrained transport culture that includes the drivers, transport associations, and transport companies that do as they please, They rub the government’s nose into the dirt and get away with it. The tourism groups such as the resorts, their associations, and independent tour companies continue on a day to day operations with the transport community. It is business as usual with them as they do not want to offend the transport people. All the public and victims get from the tourism groups is a sorry about the tragedy in media reports.
The drivers can protest all they want, they will get little sympathy.
The road tragedies will continue rampant.
This is ridiculous the driving here is extremely bad total disregard for safty, this was only a matter of time if this was US tourists the US media would have a field day damageing DR reputation. Until AMET have the resources and start real enforcement of traffic laws nothing will change.