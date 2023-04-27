David Llibre: “Dominican Republic is not just sun and beach”

Punta Cana.- During his participation in the Dominican Annual Tourism Exchange (Date) fair, David Llibre, the president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), emphasized that the Dominican Republic is not just known for its sun and sand, but also serves as a benchmark for tourism in the Caribbean region. He highlighted the country’s growing reputation in various sectors of tourism, including health, shopping, business, adventure, and sports tourism.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Llibre emphasized that the Dominican Republic has managed to achieve a privileged position by welcoming more international flights, tourists, investments, and ongoing or planned projects. He mentioned some noteworthy initiatives, such as the Cabo Rojo project in Pedernales, which involves eight major hotel chains, and the Punta Bergantín project on the north coast of the country which includes hotels, tourist housing areas, a golf course, film studios, and a project for digital nomads.

Meanwhile, Andrés Marranzini Grullón, executive vice president of Asonahores, stated that international delegate participation in Date 2023 has increased by 37%, reflecting the maturity that Dominican tourism has achieved. He added that this year’s event will enable international delegates to witness the country’s booming tourism and meet highly professional suppliers offering a product with an unbeatable quality/price ratio.