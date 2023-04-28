JetBlue will expand its flight operations in the Dominican Republic

JetBlue has announced that it will be expanding its flight operations in the Dominican Republic with the addition of two new routes. Starting in November, non-stop flights will be available from Orlando International Airport to Punta Cana and Cibao International Airport in Santiago. JetBlue already offers services in Santo Domingo, as well as Santiago, Punta Cana, and Puerto Plata, with an average of 33 daily departures from the country.

JetBlue is the largest airline in the Dominican Republic, offering low fares and award-winning services to customers traveling between the country and the United States. Last March, the airline announced that it would expand its network in the Dominican Republic with the launch of two new routes. As of November 4th, non-stop flights will be available from Orlando International Airport to Punta Cana International Airport and Cibao International Airport in Santiago.

JetBlue will celebrate its 16th anniversary of service in Santo Domingo in May, offering non-stop service between Santo Domingo and six US destinations with an average of 13 daily departures. With the addition of these new franchise flights, JetBlue will connect Orlando with both Punta Cana and Santiago, providing customers in Central Florida with more options for leisure travel, and furthering its significant presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. JetBlue will also be the only airline to offer non-stop service from Orlando to Santiago.

JetBlue is known for offering an economy class with the most legroom, live TV and entertainment at every seat, fast broadband Internet access known as Fly-Fi on JetBlue, complimentary snacks and drinks, and excellent customer service.