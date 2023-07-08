Santo Domingo.- Mónika Infante, general manager of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), reported that so far this year, 2023, passenger arrivals at the airports they manage have grown by 14%, mainly due to the connections made at the Las Americas International Airport (AILA).

Infante indicated to arecoa.com that such traffic growth is due to the operations carried out by Arajet from the Dominican capital terminal.

“Arajet has been a determining factor in the growth of traffic at the AILA, but so have new routes from the United States, such as Frontier Airlines, which has new connections and others that are increasing frequencies,” she said.

Infante explained that to sustain the growth experienced at the Las Americas terminal, Aerodom is working to increase aircraft parking positions by 30% and to double the number of boarding gates.

“We are very happy about this and we expect to have a record year in passenger mobilization and also in cargo, and that is why we are carrying out the necessary works in the terminal to be prepared for the increase in demand that we will have,” he added.

He recalled that 2022 22 new routes were opened last year, and this year the trend continues, so the improvements at the AILA would be ready before the end of 2023 and thus be able to meet the increase in passengers and aircraft.