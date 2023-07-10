Arajet launches sales of its Toronto-Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- Arajet has announced the availability of promotional tickets for its new route from Santo Domingo (SDQ) to Toronto (YYZ). The tickets are priced at $86 each way (excluding taxes and fees) and can be purchased from today until July 12.

The new route is set to commence operations on October 24 and will operate four days a week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The schedule will allow for convenient connections between Toronto and other destinations in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Arajet plans to provide more details about these connections in the near future.

The introduction of this new flight route aligns with the country’s tourism strategy, as Canada is the second-largest source of tourists visiting the Dominican Republic.

Víctor Pacheco, CEO and founder of Arajet expressed their commitment to the Dominican diaspora and highlighted that this direct route from Santo Domingo to Toronto, operated by a national airline, offers competitive rates, new aircraft, and excellent onboard service. The new route will provide a more efficient way for the 40,000 Dominicans living in Toronto and the numerous tourists visiting the country to travel, as well as access to other Arajet destinations on the mainland.