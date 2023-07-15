Government of China will contribute to strengthen tourism in Jarabacoa

The Government of China promised to contribute to the social and economic growth of the municipality of Jarabacoa to strengthen mountain tourism and preserve the environment and natural resources.

Chen Luning, the Chinese ambassador to the country, made the promise during a visit to the aforementioned city, invited by the Council for the Support of Jarabacoa (Coaja), made up of businessmen and traders.

Luning, who began his local diplomatic exercise three months ago, announced that Chinese investors could be interested in the area, registering a notable increase in tourism, real estate, and commercial activities in general.

Meanwhile, José A. Tejeda, president of Coaja, welcomed the ambassador, thanked him for his interest in getting to know the municipality, which he called “the capital of mountain tourism in the country,” and presented an overview of its flattering economic indicators.

In addition, Mayor Yunior Torres gave the Chinese ambassador a proclamation from the Chapter House, declaring him a distinguished guest in a ceremony attended by Luisa de la Mota, governor of La Vega province; Piedad Quezada de Domínguez, local deputy mayor; William Sepúlveda, Yirkania Pichardo, Yuly Peñaló and Rafelina Díaz, councilors.