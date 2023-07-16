Russian TTOOs to expand flights to the Caribbean with Cuba as a link

Cuba will be the starting point of the trips that Russian tour operators intend to expand to the Caribbean. The idea is also to reach destinations like the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

The company in charge of expanding flights to the Caribbean region is Intourist, which will offer tourist packages combining several destinations.

For example, the current strategy designs the “Cuba plus Mexico” and “Cuba plus Dominican Republic” links. According to a market study, the company defined that the destinations have great acceptance by the Russian market.

This idea strengthened since July 1, when Russia and Cuba’s direct air connection was re-established. The trips between the two nations expand the exchange options and boost sun and beach tourism on the island. Regular flights are operated by Rossiya Airlines and include the Moscow-Varadero-Moscow route.

Demand for air tickets is on the rise

According to Directorio Cubano, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Koronell, said that the demand for flights between the two countries is very high.

The Eurasian diplomat recalled that tickets for this direct air connection cannot yet be purchased in Cuba. They can only be bought in the Russian Federation or through Rossiya’s Web site.

The company Pegas Touristik and Nordwind established flights from Moscow to Varadero and Cayo Coco. So far, travel occupancy forecasts have been met, although tour operators are not satisfied.

“If we are talking about prices, you should know that travel packages to Varadero are competitive. They include 10 to 11-night stays in four- or five-star hotels,” he added.

Meanwhile, direct flights from Rossiya scheduled for September have an average cost of 300,000 to 400,000 rubles for two people. Converting the figures into U.S. dollars averages $3 300.00 USD to $4 370.00 USD.