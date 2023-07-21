Opetur elects a new board of directors for the period 2023-2025

The Association of Receptive Tour Operators of the Dominican Republic (Opetur) has elected its new board of directors for the period 2023-2025. Maria Grazia Battaglia of Colonial Tours & Travel has been chosen as the new chairperson.

The Ordinary General Assembly took place at the Hotel Radisson Santo Domingo, during which the new board members were elected. Elizabeth Tovar (Turenlinks del Caribe) was elected Vice President and Representative of the MICE Commission, while Doina de Campos Turmaya assumed the role of Financial Director. The First Member position was awarded to Theresa Sullivan (Tourist Management – Gestur), and Sebastien García (Meeting Point Dominican) became the Second Member. Regional Directors for various zones were also elected, including Juan Tomás Díaz for the East Zone, Zobeyda Vargas for the North Zone, and Jakaira Cid for the Romana Bayahibe region.

The new board members are highly qualified and experienced in the tourism and meetings industry, and their work is expected to significantly contribute to the growth and development of these sectors, as stated in a press release.

The newly elected board is committed to continuing the work of the previous board of directors and fostering cooperation among Opetur members while promoting excellence in the quality of services provided in the destination.

Maria Grazia Battaglia, the newly appointed President, has expressed her dedication to positioning the Dominican Republic as one of the world’s main tourist destinations.

The outgoing board of directors, led by Elizabeth Tovar, was recognized and thanked for their efforts during their term.

Opetur currently has 32 active members, representing around 90% of the tourists visiting the Dominican Republic. With the new board of directors in place, the association aims to further strengthen the tourism sector and maintain the country’s appeal as a top international destination.