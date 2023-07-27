Two Palladium hotels in the Dominican Republic receive an award for their inclusiveness

The luxury line of TRS Hotels by the Palladium Hotel Group, including the TRS Turquesa Hotel Punta Cana and TRS Cap Cana, has become the first in the Dominican Republic to receive the “Queer Destinations Committed” distinction. This recognition, awarded by the International Tourism Association for LGBTQ+ (IGLTA), signifies the hotels’ commitment to creating diverse and inclusive spaces for their guests.

The Palladium Hotel Group achieved this distinction through its “Hospitality Meets Diversity” educational program, which aims to sensitize and train employees on the LGBTQ+ community, its consumer habits, and how to deliver a unique and discrimination-free experience tailored to their expectations as travelers.

Furthermore, BLESS Collection Hotels, the luxury brand of the Palladium Hotel Group, has also been distinguished with the “Queer Destinations Committed” certificate, making it one of the 10 hotels in Spain to receive this recognition.

This initiative by the Palladium Hotel Group aligns with its goal of promoting diverse and inclusive approaches in showcasing destinations and brands, providing a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ travelers. The collaboration with Queer Destinations reflects the hotel group’s commitment to reducing inequality and fostering more diverse and inclusive spaces in the tourism sector.

Sergio Zertuche, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Palladium Hotel Group, expressed the company’s dedication to offering a unique and unforgettable experience for all guests, emphasizing the importance of this alliance in reinforcing their commitment to travelers and internal and external collaborators.