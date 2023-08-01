Adompretur: Yenny Polanco Lovera elected for a second term

Santo Domingo.- Leading a united team, journalist Yenny Polanco Lovera was ratified for a second term (2023-2025) as president of the Dominican Association of Tourism Press (Adompretur).

Adompretur elections were held in the National District and in the affiliates of Santiago, Barahona, Bávaro-Punta Cana, Constanza, Higüey, La Romana, María Trinidad Sánchez, Pedernales, Peravia, Puerto Plata, Samaná, Santiago de los Caballeros, Sosúa-Cabarete; and in New York, United States.

The National Board of Directors presided by Polanco Lovera is also made up of Salvador Batista, vice-president; Cristian Mota, secretary general; Mayra De Peña, director of Finance; Carmen Bretón, director of Communications and Public Relations; José Alberto Selmo, director of Institutional Relations; Juan de Dios Valentín, director of Regional Affairs; Amelia Reyes, director of Training; José Ramón Torres, director of Culture and Tourism; Cristina Rosario, director of Events; and Cynthia Martínez, director of Marketing.

The unitary ticket “Integrity and Commitment” was declared the winner with 311 valid votes, according to the data offered by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) headed by Manuel Quiroz; Miguelina Santos, secretary; Aurelio Henríquez, member; and alternates Eusebio Marte and Rosa Larissa Mejía.

For the 2023-2025 period, the National Ethics Commission will be chaired by Luis José Chávez, past president of Adompretur; and comprised of Yomaris Gómez, secretary; and members Luis Santiago Severino, Yubelkys Mejía and Sarah Hernández, who will be the legal advisor.

The president of Adompretur Joven will be Héctor Méndez; while the regional directors will be Fidias García Cuevas, Northeast; Kilssy Méndez, South; Raysa Féliz, East; and Oscar Peralta, North; all journalists with a long professional record.

President-elect Yenny Polanco Lovera said that the team that accompanies her assumes the commitment to work in favor of the membership. “Our motto is: ‘Adompretur is you, we all are’; and based on this we will continue to work in favor of our membership and the Dominican tourism sector.”