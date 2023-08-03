Dominican Republic launches first global loyalty plan for travel agents to continue boosting tourist arrivals

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado launched the DO Travel Rewards platform on Thursday. The platform is an innovative global loyalty program aimed at rewarding travel agents who bring tourists to the Dominican Republic. The launch took place at the Hotel Jaragua and was attended by over 500 international travel agents from across the Americas.

President Abinader emphasized that DO Travel Rewards would not only reward the efforts of travel agents but also serve as a platform for connecting and creating a community between international and local allies, including hotels, service providers, and experiences, among others.

The Minister of Tourism highlighted that this loyalty program is the first of its kind in the country’s history and underscores the government’s commitment to continue promoting tourism in the Dominican Republic. The platform aims to build loyalty, provide information, and strengthen relationships with travel agents.

Minister Collado mentioned that the initiative is part of a broader strategy that involved visits to major cities responsible for sending tourists to the Dominican Republic. The program offers rewards, training, information, and familiarization trips to various destinations within the country.

Tour operators and travel agents have long played a crucial role as marketing, sales, and service channels, contributing over US$5 billion to the Dominican economy annually. The DO Travel Rewards program aims to recognize their efforts and foster continued collaboration in promoting the country as a top tourist destination.