Jetblue-Spirit merger: judges are asked to reject lawsuit against

JetBlue is continuing its efforts to gain approval for the merger with Spirit, and it has now asked the Federal Court in Massachusetts to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a group of consumers. The airline’s lawyers argue that the lawsuit is “vague” and “speculative” and lacks any evidence to support the claims made by the 25 plaintiffs.

The consumers filed the lawsuit last year in an attempt to block the JetBlue-Spirit merger, but JetBlue and Spirit believe that these individuals do not have sufficient legal standing to continue with the case.

Additionally, the airlines claim that the plaintiffs’ lawyers have a history of attempting to block airline mergers, but the cases have never progressed to a successful conclusion. Instead, they have often settled for monetary agreements, as reported by Travel Pulse.

JetBlue remains committed to the merger and is actively working to overcome any legal challenges that may arise during the approval process.