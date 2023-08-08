Frank Elías Rainieri, President of the Puntacana Group, expressed in an interview with REPORTUR on its tenth anniversary that Arajet “is doing an extraordinary job.” Emphasizing the emblematic nature of their pioneering vision, Rainieri, a representative of the Dominican Republic’s prominent tourism dynasty, pointed out the importance of continually attracting investments, contributing to digitization, and promoting sustainability. He also acknowledged that he learned about business and work ethics from his parents, Frank and Haydée Rainieri.

When asked about the reason behind his group’s emergence as the foremost creator of successful Caribbean destinations and how they plan to further strengthen this position, Rainieri emphasized that their pioneering vision has been pivotal. They were the first to venture into the eastern region to initiate destination development, and he believes this faith, determination, and achievements inspired other companies to invest as well. He underscored their commitment to innovation, diversification, expansion, coupled with a DNA rooted in sustainability and social development, which has established a blueprint for sustainable tourism and sound business practices.

