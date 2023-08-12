JetBlue strengthens its dominance in the Dominican Republic, its largest market outside the U.S.

Forty percent of flights departing from the Dominican Republic to the United States are operated by JetBlue, as the airline operates 33 daily flights between four airports in the country: Las Americas, Punta Cana, Puerto Plata, and Santiago.

The airline operates 990 monthly flights spread over six U.S. airports, while 24 of the 33 daily departures are to New York City and Boston.

In this regard, Robin Hayes, CEO of the airline, said that 8% of all flights they work with arrive from the Dominican Republic, making the country their most significant market outside the U.S. Hayes said they are looking to increase their strength, services, and operations here.

He indicated that they are currently looking to increase their strength, services, and operations in the country and, to that end, have taken several steps to improve processes in the Dominican Republic.

He stated that he is looking to directly supervise the service to identify improvements that need to be implemented, according to Diario Libre.

“The most important measure they have taken is to facilitate that pilots and flight crew members have a place to sleep and rest in the Dominican Republic so they can fly the next day,” he added.

Another of the measures will be to add more time between the departure time of one flight and another so that passengers have more space to get off the plane, pick up their bags and calmly board the next flight.

“Before, the crew would travel to Puerto Rico or New York so they could take their rest hours,” Hayes said.