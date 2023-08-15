Collado estimates La Romana’s boardwalk will be ready at the end of September

La Romana.- On August 12, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, visited the La Romana boardwalk to oversee its construction progress. During the visit, he stated that the work on the boardwalk could potentially be completed by the end of September.

Collado also provided information about the construction of a tourist dock on Saona Island, which falls under his jurisdiction. He explained that the dock project had been put out to tender but received no offers, and as a result, the process was deserted. He emphasized that his approach involves transparency and adherence to proper procedures, including involving universities and churches in the process.

He mentioned that the same situation had occurred with the La Romana boardwalk project, which required collaboration from universities and clusters. Collado acknowledged that the processes might be lengthy and complex, but he emphasized the importance of following legal procedures.

Collado’s visit to the boardwalk included the presence of various officials and stakeholders, such as the provincial director of Tourism, Andrés Dechamps, the mayor of Caleta, Eduardo Kelly Metiviel, and other representatives from related associations and organizations.