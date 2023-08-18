Shortage of personnel, one of the great challenges of the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Juan Lladó, a tourism consultant, has highlighted a shortage of personnel as one of the primary operational challenges facing the tourism industry. He pointed out that the National Institute for Professional Technical Training (Infotep) has significantly ramped up its efforts to train well-qualified personnel, which offers hope for resolving this issue in the near future.

Lladó also mentioned that an upcoming Open Skies agreement with the United States is expected to enhance the destination’s connectivity. He further noted that the recent law providing incentives for national aviation will also play a role in strengthening connectivity.

Amid these developments, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful social atmosphere in the country and ensuring the strict application of health security and citizen safety protocols.

Looking ahead, Lladó proposed addressing three main challenges in the medium and long term: sustainability, quality, and product diversification. He suggested the preparation of a Comprehensive Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development, taking cues from key competitors such as Cancun, Cuba, Panama, Costa Rica, and others. This approach aims to position the Dominican Republic as a resilient and diverse tourism destination.