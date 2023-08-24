Santo Domingo Hotel Association announces date for upcoming SDQ Mice 2023

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Hotel Association (AHSD) announced that the upcoming SDQ Mice 2023 will be held at the Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino by Marriott from October 2-4.

The event provides a marketing platform to bring together hoteliers, allied suppliers and other national and foreign professionals related to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions industry.

AHSD, which organizes this event in partnership with Turenlaces, describes SDQ Mice as an invaluable meeting point, a platform that brings together the most qualified and demanding professionals in the market seeking information on products, services and destinations for the organization of events.

According to the organizers, SDQ Mice is a great opportunity for representatives, executives and decision makers from hotels, convention centers, corporate travel professionals, DMC’s, Transportation Companies, rent-a-cars, complementary offer of the destination (e.g., gift shops), professional organizers and event planners, organizers of corporate events and business meetings, advertising agencies, catering companies, technology companies, design and assembly of stands, entertainment consultants, corporate gifts, simultaneous translation, Banks, among other actors of this segment.